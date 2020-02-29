Some parts of P.E.I. could see amounts near 20 cm of snow by Sunday night

Some parts of P.E.I. could get near 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday night, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"This has been a tricky one to forecast, but it is looking more likely that P.E.I. will see fairly widespread amounts in the 10-20 centimetre range," he said.

"This means that some areas could see a bit less than 10 centimetres while a few spots could reach the 20-centimetre mark. Most areas can expect somewhere in between 10 and 15 centimetres."

(Jay Scotland)

Scotland said light flurries are expected to begin Saturday evening ahead of steadier snow arriving around midnight. Light-to-moderate snow will fall overnight through Sunday before tapering off late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Snow Alert ON: The City expects to be de-icing &/or clearing and hauling snow tonight. Overnight parking restrictions will be enforced at Police discretion & violators may be ticketed &/or towed. —@ChtownPE

"The rate of snowfall will not be too heavy, but accumulating snow will make roads a bit messy and brisk easterly winds from 20-40 kilometres and hour may result in reduced visibility due to blowing snow in exposed areas," he said.

Charlottetown has issued an overnight parking ban between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow plows to clear the roads.