Skip to Main Content
Some parts of P.E.I. could see amounts near 20 cm of snow by Sunday night
PEI·Weather

Some parts of P.E.I. could see amounts near 20 cm of snow by Sunday night

Most areas will likely get 10-15 centimetres, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Most areas will likely get 10-15 centimetres, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland

CBC News ·
(Jay Scotland)

Some parts of P.E.I. could get near 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday night, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"This has been a tricky one to forecast, but it is looking more likely that P.E.I. will see fairly widespread amounts in the 10-20 centimetre range," he said.

"This means that some areas could see a bit less than 10 centimetres while a few spots could reach the 20-centimetre mark. Most areas can expect somewhere in between 10 and 15 centimetres."

(Jay Scotland)

Scotland said light flurries are expected to begin Saturday evening ahead of steadier snow arriving around midnight. Light-to-moderate snow will fall overnight through Sunday before tapering off late Sunday night into early Monday morning. 

"The rate of snowfall will not be too heavy, but accumulating snow will make roads a bit messy and brisk easterly winds from 20-40 kilometres and hour may result in reduced visibility due to blowing snow in exposed areas," he said.

Charlottetown has issued an overnight parking ban between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow plows to clear the roads.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|