Some parts of P.E.I. digging out after major snowfall

Things are already beginning to look different in 2021.

Islanders woke up to the hum of slowblowers and the beep, beep, beep of plows backing up after pushing aside mounds of snow.

Environment Canada has recorded as much as 27 centimetres of snow in some parts of the province. Flurries ended Sunday morning with temperatures holding steady at about -1 C.

Comme après chaque tempête de neige, des dizaines de personnes, en majorité des enfants, viennent glisser sur les pentes situées derrières l’école Stonepark de Charlottetown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciipe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciipe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stonepark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stonepark</a> <a href="https://t.co/pguW4WCeF5">pic.twitter.com/pguW4WCeF5</a> —@JulienLecacheur

The Confederation Bridge remains open to all traffic, and the two flights at the Charlottetown Airport are both showing on time.

The City of Charlottetown said it will be be enforcing the overnight parking ban from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as it clears and hauls away snow.

The flurries stopped Sunday morning, but not the plowing. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There was no stopping the snow overnight Saturday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Government House got a fresh blanket of snow for its holiday decorations. (Shane Ross/CBC)