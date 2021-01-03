Skip to Main Content
PEI

Some parts of P.E.I. digging out after major snowfall

Things are already beginning to look different in 2021.

Parts of province see 27 centimetres of snow

The Charlottetown boardwalk is freshly plowed and ready for walkers. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Islanders woke up to the hum of slowblowers and the beep, beep, beep of plows backing up after pushing aside mounds of snow.

Environment Canada has recorded as much as 27 centimetres of snow in some parts of the province. Flurries ended Sunday morning with temperatures holding steady at about -1 C.

The Confederation Bridge remains open to all traffic, and the two flights at the Charlottetown Airport are both showing on time.

The City of Charlottetown said it will be be enforcing the overnight parking ban from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as it clears and hauls away snow.

The flurries stopped Sunday morning, but not the plowing. (Shane Ross/CBC)
There was no stopping the snow overnight Saturday. (Shane Ross/CBC)
Government House got a fresh blanket of snow for its holiday decorations. (Shane Ross/CBC)
Alan Watts plows the sidewalk at the Kirk of St. James Church in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

 

 

 

 

