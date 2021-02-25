Drive home could be nasty with high winds, blowing snow
Weather deteriorating on P.E.I., with a very cold wind chill expected to add misery
Winds are kicking up Thursday afternoon across the Island, blowing around falling snow, reducing visibility on roads and leading to wind restrictions on Confederation Bridge.
The bridge spanning the Northumberland Strait to New Brunswick has restricted access for high-sided vehicles like tractor-trailers and buses.
Highways are covered or partly covered in snow in many parts of P.E.I. and plow dispatchers are warning they are slippery.
Early Thursday morning, with a rain-snow mix making highways and byways treacherous, the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board cancelled classes for the day.
Plows, salters and sanders are out across the province.
Environment Canada was warning Islanders to expect blowing snow with wind from the west 20 km/h gusting to 40, then becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 except gusting to 80 along the coast late this afternoon and this evening.
The temperature is forecast to fall to –3 C this afternoon, and with the wind chill, it will feel like –13.
On Thursday night, there's a 60 per cent chance of flurries with blowing snow continuing into early evening. The temperature will drop to –12 C with wind chill making it feel like –21 overnight.
