More wind and snow expected Monday

Another blast of wintry weather is expected on P.E.I. Monday and into Tuesday.

Snow will develop near midday Monday accompanied by gusty easterly winds, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

The snow could mix with rain later in the day especially, over the eastern half of the Island. Snow will likely persist into Tuesday giving accumulations in excess of 10 centimetres, the weather service said.

Stronger northwest winds may cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, along with higher than normal water levels and rough pounding surf along the northern coastline of Queens and Kings counties.

