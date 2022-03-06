Significant snowfall, freezing rain expected in P.E.I. Sunday
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. Sunday morning, warning of a period of snow beginning near noon.
Province could see 10-15 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada says
Islanders should brace for a significant snowfall to cap off the week.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. Sunday morning, warning of a period of snow beginning near noon. An accumulation of between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected.
The snow will turn to ice pellets and freezing rain in the evening, then to rain near midnight. The rainfall will end early Monday morning.
Environment Canada said travellers should expect difficult road conditions.
