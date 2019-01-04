'Messy' weather expected for P.E.I. Sunday

Prince Edward Islanders who have travel plans or work to do outdoors this weekend should probably do it Saturday, says CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

Saturday will be a fine day, with sunshine and temperatures close to freezing, but clouds will start to cover the sky in the late afternoon and snow, perhaps mixed with rain, will begin around 8 p.m. By morning it will be full-on snow.

The snow will taper to flurries Sunday afternoon, but strong winds will continue to cause problems.

"It's going to be quite messy," said Abraham.

"Late in the evening on Saturday, through the night Saturday night and through most of Sunday with those strong winds will be difficult travelling."

Abraham expects Environment Canada to issue special weather statements or warnings regarding the storm late Friday or on Saturday morning. He is forecasting 15 centimetres or more of snow in the storm.

