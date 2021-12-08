Significant snowfall, strong winds expected on P.E.I. overnight Wednesday

A special weather statement for P.E.I. is warning Islanders of significant snowfall coming to the region.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to begin Wednesday night and taper off Thursday afternoon with upward of 15 centimetres of snow possible.

"If you don't have to get out and about tonight, oh I would just hunker down," CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

With heavy snowfall and strong winds up to 70 km/h, visibility will likely be affected, she said.

'Winter driving conditions'

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland agrees — especially along exposed stretches of rural roads and highways.

"While this is far from a heavy snow event, Islanders should be prepared for messy roads as, for many folks, it has been a while since we've had to deal with winter driving conditions," said Scotland.

Most of the precipitation will fall overnight, but Scotland said winds will likely continue Thursday morning.

"With the projected path of this storm to our south and east, the higher end of that five to 15 centimetres range is most likely to fall over eastern areas, with lesser amounts expected up west."

Driving on Island roads could be messy Thursday morning, Scotland warns.

"With brisk northerly winds developing Thursday morning, blowing and drifting is also possible," he said. "Gusts from 40-60 km/h may reduce visibility, especially along more exposed stretches of rural roads and highways."