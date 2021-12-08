Heavy snowfall, strong winds expected on P.E.I. overnight Wednesday

A special weather statement for P.E.I. is warning Islanders of significant snowfall coming to the region.

Environment Canada says that's expected to begin Wednesday night and taper off Thursday afternoon with upward of 15 centimetres of snow possible.

"If you don't have to get out and about tonight, oh I would just hunker down," CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

Simpkin said with heavy snowfall and strong winds up to 70 km/h, visibility will likely be affected.

"The main activity will happen tonight as that system pushes through and the winds are going to accompany the system," she said.

"By 5 a.m. those winds are really going to be gusting."

Simpkin predicts most of the Island will see between five to 15 centimetres of snow. But she said some parts of King's Country should prepare for close to 20 to possibly 25 centimetres of snow.

"It's not so bad if it's just snowing, but the wind is really going to cause for some problems and the clean-up efforts," she said.

"So give them some time and stay off the roads if we can."