Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

TransCanada still shut at Orwell to let crew remove overturned truck

The TransCanada Highway at Orwell in eastern P.E.I. remains closed on Tuesday to let crews remove an overturned tractor-trailer from the side of the road.

Truck's driver treated and released after accident in midst of snow squall

Carolyn Ryan · CBC News ·
A tractor-trailer lies on its side in a snowy ditch with a large tow-truck and three men in front of it.
The tractor-trailer was completely on its roof after sliding off the road on Monday night. By mid-morning Tuesday, a tow truck had managed to turn it onto its side. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

The TransCanada Highway at Orwell in eastern P.E.I. remains closed on Tuesday to let crews remove an overturned tractor-trailer from the side of the road.

"Closure is expected to start within the hour and the work is expected to take two hours," said Stephen Szwarc, director of the province's Highway Maintenance Division, in an email at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

"I will send an update once the roadway is reopened."

By 4 p.m., however, the province was saying the highway would remain closed until 5 p.m.

Weather map showing snow potential in the eastern half of Prince Edward Island.
After a spate of weather-related accidents on P.E.I. late Monday, Tuesday's weather was still unsettled in the eastern part of the province Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Bands of slippery snow on Monday night coated roads across much of the province. 

The large truck turned over onto its roof at around 8 p.m. AT while heading west toward Charlottetown, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday morning. 

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

The single-vehicle accident was among 11 reported between Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now