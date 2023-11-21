TransCanada still shut at Orwell to let crew remove overturned truck

The TransCanada Highway at Orwell in eastern P.E.I. remains closed on Tuesday to let crews remove an overturned tractor-trailer from the side of the road.

"Closure is expected to start within the hour and the work is expected to take two hours," said Stephen Szwarc, director of the province's Highway Maintenance Division, in an email at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I will send an update once the roadway is reopened."

By 4 p.m., however, the province was saying the highway would remain closed until 5 p.m.

After a spate of weather-related accidents on P.E.I. late Monday, Tuesday's weather was still unsettled in the eastern part of the province Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Bands of slippery snow on Monday night coated roads across much of the province.

The large truck turned over onto its roof at around 8 p.m. AT while heading west toward Charlottetown, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday morning.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

The single-vehicle accident was among 11 reported between Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said.