Snow coming to P.E.I. early Thursday afternoon

A winter storm heading for P.E.I. could be well underway by mid-afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince County, and a special weather statement for Queens and Kings counties.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin expects flurries in the morning, with the snow starting to fall more heavily around 2 p.m. It will remain as snow, falling through the night, in Prince County, where 15 to 20 centimetres are expected.

In the rest of the province there is a risk of freezing rain as the snow switches over to rain in warmer temperatures. The precipitation will flip back to snow overnight, for a total of 10 to 15 centimetres.

Simpkin said the precipitation is not the only concern.

"There's some ice through the Northumberland Strait, through the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and with those winds out of the east northeast, and they're going to be strong, they're going to push some of that ice pack along the coast," she said.

Winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h, and that could push ice onshore, damaging property.

WestJet has issued a travel advisory, and a Confederation Bridge advisory says traffic could be restricted between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

