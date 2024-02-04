More snow forecast as RCMP advise motorists to avoid driving if possible

RCMP are advising motorists to stay off the roads if possible Sunday as a winter storm continues to make driving hazardous on P.E.I.

Environment Canada has upgraded its special weather statement to a winter storm warning for Queens and Kings counties.

A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Prince County.

RCMP said Route 2 between and Brookfield and Greenvale is down to one lane due to a two-vehicle collision. One of the vehicles is a fuel truck, police said, but there are no injuries and no fuel spillage.

"Motorists are asked to avoid this area, as it is going to be several hours before the road reopens," RCMP said in a statement.

"P.E.I. RCMP ask all Islanders to avoid driving if at all possible. If you do have to go out, ensure your vehicle is cleared of all snow, your lights are visible and on, and that you drive for the conditions — slow down and leave extra space."

Charlottetown has already seen about 30 centimetres of snow since Friday. Another 15-35 cm possible Sunday into Monday, according to Environment Canada.