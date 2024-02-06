RCMP received hundreds of reports of abandoned and stuck vehicles during storm

Judging from calls made to the RCMP on Prince Edward Island, there was an awful lot of slipping and sliding during the snowstorm that shut down most of the Island over the past five days.

From the time snow began falling Friday evening, 200 to 300 calls came in from people who were either stuck in the snow themselves or were reporting vehicles that had been left abandoned on roads or roadsides, Cpl. Gavin Moore said Tuesday.

Most of those calls came through the 911 emergency line, which was not ideal, Moore said.

Unless there's a medical issue or a risk to life and limb, "somebody getting stuck in the snow is not an emergency," he said, and those kind of those calls can clog up busy dispatch lines.

The storm hit P.E.I. with a vengeance over the weekend and continued into Monday, closing schools, government offices and many businesses across the province.

Some parts of the Island saw more than 80 centimetres of snow, and blowing snow covered roads and created towering drifts, with whiteout conditions at times.

Unneeded trips 'take up resources'

In weather like that, Moore said people should "stop and consider if they really need to be out there" on the province's roads.

When vehicles are stuck, drivers and passengers are vulnerable to the cold and the risk of being struck by another out-of-control car or truck, but it also creates a "big challenge for the snowplow drivers and emergency services workers when they have a set job to do and are responding to other needs," he said.

You could be stuck for hours before the weather lifts and it's safe for snow plow operators to come. — Cpl. Gavin Moore

"Whenever somebody gets stuck, it does take up resources."

If someone has to abandon a vehicle, or comes across one that has been abandoned, they can call authorities on a non-emergency line if it looks like a hazard to other drivers, Moore said,

"If it comes down to public safety, we would encourage them to call," he said.

What to do and how to prepare

So what should people who get stuck on the road do? Moore said they should stay in the vehicle, keep warm and wait for a plow to come.

But make sure the tailpipe is clear and crack a window so that dangerous exhaust fumes don't build up.

"You could be stuck for hours before the weather lifts and it's safe for snowplow operators to come," Moore said.

If someone absolutely has to drive through a storm, "preparation is key," he said.

"A full tank equals heat. And if you get stuck, you're going to certainly want that heat in the vehicle."

Having a fully charged cellphone is also important.

People can decide on their own, Moore said, but choosing to leave a stuck vehicle and continue on foot can be risky.

"We don't want to see anybody get out of a vehicle and be out on a highway, ill prepared and without appropriate attire," he said.

In a statement, the Canadian Red Cross said drivers should keep a shovel, snow brush and emergency kit in their vehicle during the winter months.

That kit should include things like blankets, water, food, cash, and a portable radio and a flashlight, the charity said. You should also add things like baby items, medical prescriptions and pet food if your family needs them.