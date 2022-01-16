P.E.I. says it will take most of the day before roads fully reopen following storm

Provincial plows are out on the road this morning in P.E.I. following the winter storm that moved through the Maritimes on Saturday.

The P.E.I. government said that it has started to clear snow that's accumulated on the province's roads after poor weather conditions kept its plows from operating on Saturday unless in cases of emergency.

Provincial plows are back out on the roads but they have a lot of clean up ahead of them. Please stay where you are, unless essential, so road crews can do their job. It will probably take most of the day to open up all the roads. —@InfoPEI

An Environment Canada storm warning in place for all of P.E.I. for most of Saturday afternoon has been lifted.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said some areas saw total snowfall accumulation of between 20 and 40 centimetres, but drifting made it look like more.

"This storm was worse than last week due to the fact that we had so much snow already on the ground from last week's storm, [leading to] more blowing/drifting," Scotland said.

Peak gusts reached 100 km/h.

The province said it could take most of Sunday before everything is cleared.

It urged drivers to stay off the road to allow plows to do their job.

P.E.I. RCMP had asked Islanders to stay put Saturday night as snow made some roads impassable. It said a stranded motorist had to wait 20 hours before being rescued by police.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPPEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPPEI</a> is asking drivers to stay off the roads while plow operators clear the roads as some are impassable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPPEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPPEI</a> just rescued stranded motorists who waited 20 hours and ran out of fuel. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/cnC8SMNC4k">pic.twitter.com/cnC8SMNC4k</a> —@RCMPPEI

The Confederation Bridge reopened to all traffic on Sunday morning. The bridge had been closed since Friday night.

Power is back up in most parts of the Island after as many as over 8,000 Maritime Electric customers had to deal with outages on Saturday.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said crews were out all night working to restore power, though snow and driving conditions made it difficult for them to access some areas.

"Our trucks were stuck. We needed escorts from plow services and the plow operators in many situations on Saturday were really focused on helping to help us get to communities across the Island," she said.

Private and provincial plow operators helped clear out the roads for the company's crews. Maritime Electric also got assistance from farmers who helped them get into certain areas.

Griffin said the company expects the handful of outages that remain to be resolved Sunday.

COVID-19 testing sites in Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton have delayed opening until at least noon. The County Fair Mall vaccine clinic in Summerside will also open at noon.