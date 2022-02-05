P.E.I. sees up to 50 cm of snow in 4th winter storm of 2022

Snowplows were out Saturday morning as the cleanup continued following P.E.I.'s fourth snowstorm of the year.

An Environment Canada winter storm warning was lifted this morning. Most parts of the Island saw between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow and ice pellets.

Winds reached upwards of 60 km/h overnight with some coastal areas seeing gusts of 70 km/h.

"This storm was less intense than the previous three in January," CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said. "It lacked the destructive winds of those nor'easters. That being said, it more than made up for that with heavy precipitation."

At noon, there were some freezing rain warnings for Cape Breton and some eastern areas of mainland Nova Scotia still in effect. The storm caused thousands of power outages in that province.

There were no active outages in P.E.I. as of this morning.

COVID-19 testing opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday. But Vaccine clinics in Souris, Montague, Summerside and O'Leary were cancelled.

The vaccine clinics at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown and the one for booster dose appointments at the Sherwood Business Centre opened at 10 a.m. Appointments were rescheduled for the afternoon.

The Confederation Bridge is open to all traffic.