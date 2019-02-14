Schools delayed as province cleans up from storm

Plows are out across Prince Edward Island as the province cleans up after the biggest snowfall of the winter so far.

Public schools are opening an hour later than usual to provide more time for snow clearing.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Twenty centimetres of snow fell at Charlottetown Airport, topping the previous season mark of 15 on New Year's Day.

There are flurries in the forecast for Thursday morning, but a bigger concern is blowing snow, with winds expected to gust up to 70 km/h.

Prince and Queens county plow dispatchers are reporting roads are still snow-covered with icy patches. In Kings County roads are still snow-covered and there are issues with drifting snow.

