Schools delayed as province cleans up from storm
Plows are out across Prince Edward Island as the province cleans up after the biggest snowfall of the winter so far.
Roads still snow-covered
Public schools are opening an hour later than usual to provide more time for snow clearing.
Twenty centimetres of snow fell at Charlottetown Airport, topping the previous season mark of 15 on New Year's Day.
There are flurries in the forecast for Thursday morning, but a bigger concern is blowing snow, with winds expected to gust up to 70 km/h.
Prince and Queens county plow dispatchers are reporting roads are still snow-covered with icy patches. In Kings County roads are still snow-covered and there are issues with drifting snow.
