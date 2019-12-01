After short reprieve, more wintry weather on the way, Environment Canada says

Flights have resumed, the ferries are running and the Confederation Bridge is open to all traffic.

After a snowstorm on Saturday that made traffic difficult for Islanders, things were getting back to normal on Sunday.

The reprieve from the wintry weather may be short-lived, however. While Environment Canada's snow squall warning has ended, it has already issued a special weather statement for P.E.I.on Tuesday.

Significant snow, rain or ice pellets expected beginning early Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, the national weather service says.

"At this time, snow and ice pellets are most likely over western areas and rain over eastern areas. However, there is a lot of uncertainty in precipitation type and this forecast could change."

Don't put away the scraper yet. Snow, rain or ice pellets expected are expected on Tuesday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

On Saturday, all flights at the Charlottetown airport were cancelled on Saturday except one around 8 p.m. from Halifax. Planes are once again arriving and departing from the airport.

The bridge had been closed to buses and high-sided vehicles since late Friday night due to high winds and blowing snow. Traffic is now running smoothly for all vehicles.

Santa Claus parade

Northumberland Ferries cancelled all crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., on Saturday and the first two crossings Sunday morning. But it is resuming its regular schedule starting with its 11:15 a.m. crossing from Wood Islands.

While most of the main roads have been plowed, but drivers should expect slippery patches in some areas.

Charlottetown's Santa Claus Parade, which was postponed Saturday due to the storm, is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. Some roads will be closed for the parade.

More P.E.I. news