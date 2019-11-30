Travel affected, coastline damage possible as snow squall warning continues on P.E.I.

Winter weather has officially arrived on P.E.I.

The Island got hit with its first significant snowfall of the season Saturday morning, affecting travel and causing potential damage to P.E.I.'s coastline.

Environment Canada says persistent snow squalls reaching 20 to 30 centimetres are expected to continue until early Sunday morning.

The national weather service has issued a special weather statement for the north-facing shorelines of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Northumberland Strait and Cabot Strait.



Large waves, pounding surf and elevated water levels are expected, with waves between three and seven metres.

"The highest waves will be at north-facing shorelines of the Magdalen Islands, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, where waves of five to seven metres and water levels of near a metre above normal are expected," Environment Canada said.

Shore or beach erosion and damage to coastal infrastructure is possible in vulnerable areas, it said.

The snow / Ice Pellets are expected to continue for a few more hours. Roads are slippery, use caution while driving out there today!!!! Cst. Parsons <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafePEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafePEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/223hbjYSTU">pic.twitter.com/223hbjYSTU</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

RCMP are warning that roads are slippery on P.E.I., and motorists should drive with caution.

Two flights were cancelled at the Charlottetown airport Saturday morning and others have been delayed.

Restrictions continue on the Confederation Bridge for buses and other high-sided vehicles.



Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings for Saturday.

Poor weather conditions have altered some events this weekend, with the Santa Claus Parade in Charlottetown moving to Sunday, and the downtown Christmas market in Charlottetown moving indoors.







