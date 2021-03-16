Snow squalls creating hazardous driving conditions on P.E.I.

With temperatures 10 C below normal and snow squalls blowing off the Gulf of St. Lawrence, P.E.I. drivers need to take extra care Tuesday morning.

Provincial civil service and Service Canada offices are delaying opening in Kings County.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Snow plow dispatchers are reporting both poor visibility, drifting and icy conditions. One private contractor pulled most of its trucks off the roads in Kings County until first light.

Salting and sanding has been ongoing in Queens County, but the dispatcher said the salt does not work very well in these temperatures, -10 C at Charlottetown Airport at 7 a.m., and the salt is often being quickly covered by blowing snow.

Conditions are not as bad in Prince County, say dispatchers, but drivers still need to watch for snow squalls.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said the cold temperatures now, in combination with the warm winter, are creating the snow squalls.

"There's not as much ice, in fact there's almost no ice in the gulf compared to normal, so when you get these north, northwest winds off the water you're getting these snow squalls," he said.

Spring will come

The snow is very fluffy in these low temperatures, he said, and blows around easily.

Abraham expects the snow squalls to continue in Queens and Kings counties through the morning, with some clearing in the afternoon.

It will be cold again Tuesday night, but the wind will shift to out of the southwest overnight and that will bring more seasonable temperatures Wednesday.

