School delayed with eastern P.E.I. snow squall watch

The start of classes is delayed at Souris Regional School and École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay Thursday with snow squalls in that part of the province.

Officials say classes will start one hour later than usual. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Kings County.

The plow dispatcher in Kings County said they have been seeing squalls, so the plows had to go back out and re-plow the roads to clean them up.

Environment Canada expects two to four centimetres of snow in Kings County, and up to 10 centimetres in snow squalls. In addition, visibility will be significantly reduced and driving possibly hazardous should you run into a snow squall.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there were a number of snow squalls through the night.

"Most of them have ceased, but there is still slight potential to see a snow squall through Kings County this morning," said Simpkin.

The potential for snow squalls is dropping as the wind shifts around to the southwest, she said.

There could be flurries across P.E.I. Thursday, but those southwest winds are bringing milder temperatures. The high Thursday will be just -1 C, but the temperature will rise to 3 C overnight and 8 C is expected Friday with a mix of sun and cloud.

