Snow squall watch in effect for Queens, Kings counties

Prince Edward Islanders should be on the lookout for snow squalls beginning Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Queens and Kings County.

The national weather service is warning Islanders that conditions may become hazardous due to snow, resulting in poor visibility. Flurries at times heavy are expected.

The weather alert said snow squalls are likely as a "cold northerly flow develops over the Gulf of St. Lawrence."

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland said Thursday night's showers are expected to transition to flurries Friday morning with more consistent snow beginning Friday afternoon through Saturday night.

Scotland said between 10 and 20 cm are possible for central and eastern P.E.I. He also said over 20 cm in some areas may be possible under persistent squalls.

SNOW SQUALL WATCH now in effect for Queens and Kings counties. Showers transition to flurries for Friday morning then steadier snow Friday afternoon through Saturday night. 10-20 cm possible for central/eastern <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> with local amounts over 20 cm possible under persistent squalls. <a href="https://t.co/RUpAEOjq7v">pic.twitter.com/RUpAEOjq7v</a> —@JayScotland

