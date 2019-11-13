Snow squall watch on for much of P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders should be on the lookout for snow squalls Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Queens and Kings counties. The agency also noted new snow and cold temperatures could lead to slippery patches on the roads Wednesday morning.

Snow squalls can spring up quickly when cold winds blow over the water, and the wind is expected to pick up to 30 km/h with gusts to 50 late this morning.

"Those winds are going to generate the potential for some snow squalls across the Island, especially where those winds blow onshore off the Gulf of St. Lawrence," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Snow squalls tend to impact small areas. What is a light flurry in one place could drop 10 centimetres of snow a few kilometres down the road. She added that the wind can severely reduce visibility.

"That will make for some tricky driving conditions, not only for this afternoon but for this evening as well," said Simpkin.

The temperature will remain well below normal all day, hovering around -3 C with wind chills as low as -15.

The sun will return Thursday, with flurries ending in the morning, but it will remain cool. The high will be just above freezing.

