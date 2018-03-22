Snow squall warnings in effect for most of P.E.I.

Some parts of P.E.I. could see as much as 40 centimetres of snow before the end of snow squall warnings.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for Kings and Queens counties, and a snow squall watch for Prince County.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

"It's not going to be good for travel this weekend," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"In these squalls it's going to be blowing snow, so the visibility is going to be reduced to almost zero."

Snow squalls are localized phenomenon that develop when strong winds blow over open water. They can quickly drop 10 centimetres of snow while flurries leave only a dusting a few kilometres away. That can make travel particularly treacherous. What seems like fine weather can be dangerous just a few minutes down the road.

Average snowfall for Kings and Queens counties is expected to be about 15 centimetres by Saturday evening, but as much as 40 in snow squalls. In Prince County about six centimetres is expected, with 20 possible in squalls.

Wind hampering travel

Strong winds have shut down ferries Friday and restrictions went up on the Confederation Bridge late Thursday night.

Winds on the Northumberland Strait are forecast to keep restrictions on the bridge until midnight Friday.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings for Friday, and is advising passengers check its website regarding Saturday sailings.

Poor weather conditions have altered some events this weekend, with the Santa Claus Parade in Charlottetown moving to Sunday, and the downtown Christmas market in Charlottetown moving indoors.

