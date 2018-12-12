Snow squall watch issued for P.E.I.

Queens and Kings counties on Prince Edward Island are under a snow squall watch Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the watch at 4:55 a.m.

Wednesday started cold, with the temperature at -12 C at 6 a.m. in Charlottetown. Cold winds will start to blow off the Gulf of St. Lawrence later in the day, and that's what will bring the squalls.

Snow squalls can lead to heavy, blowing snow in small areas, causing conditions to change quickly for drivers. Changes from clear skies to heavy snow — including rapid accumulation and near zero visibility — within just a few kilometres are common, warns Environment Canada.

Snow squalls are forecast to continue through the night, with conditions improving Thursday morning.

The weather will remain cold, with wind chills of -15 C forecast for Wednesday morning, -9 C during the day, and falling again to -15 C overnight.

