Schools closed as dispatchers warn of slippery roads

Highways are covered in snow or partly covered in P.E.I. and plow dispatchers are warning they are slippery Thursday morning.

The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board have cancelled classes for the day.

See full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Plows, salters and sanders are out across the province, but dispatchers are telling drivers they will need to go slowly.

Snow began falling in the early morning hours.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day, with five to 10 centimetres accumulating. The snow could be mixed with rain for a time during mid-morning.

