P.E.I.'s rural schools closed by blowing snow

The Public Schools Branch has cancelled classes at rural schools on P.E.I., and French Language schools are closed, as blowing snow is causing poor driving conditions outside the two cities.

The Three Oaks and Charlottetown families of schools are open with a one-hour delay, but schools in rural areas are closed.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Winds were gusting to 50 km/h at Charlottetown Airport at 6 a.m. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there could be gusts up to 70 through the morning.

Conditions are worst in Prince County. Simpkin said while the snowfall has been light, it has been steady.

"Even though we've been calling it light snow, when it's that persistent it does put down some snow pack, anywhere from two to four centimetres, but possibly we could see some higher amounts than that," she said.

Plow crews are out across P.E.I. and are reporting slippery conditions in all three counties.

In Prince county the roads are snow-covered and the wind means fair or poor visibility in some areas, with almost zero visibility in some places West of Summerside.

Blowing snow is also an issue in Queen's county.

Dispatchers in Kings County say plows are making progress with the cleanup.

The winds will ease this afternoon, said Simpkin. The temperature will remain steady around -1 C and there will be some clearing, spreading from the east, in the late afternoon.

