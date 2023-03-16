Some schools delayed by snow for 2nd morning in a row

Schools officials on P.E.I. are giving snow plows a little more time to do their work in some areas of the province.

The Public Schools Branch has delayed the opening of schools west of Charlottetown, that is all schools in the Kinkora, Kensington, Three Oaks, and Westisle families. The French Language School Board has delayed the opening of École Pierre Chiasson, École Évangéline and École sur Mer.

Both boards say other schools will operate on normal hours, and a further announcement about the opening of those western schools will be made by 8 a.m.

Snow has been falling on and off over the Island since Tuesday evening.

"This system is persistent," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That northwesterly wind keeps things really unstable."

The snowfall was not heavy on the Island, with just a few centimetres accumulating in Charlottetown Wednesday. Those amounts varied around the province, with flurries in some places heavier than others.

Special weather statements had been in effect, but were lifted by Thursday morning.

Simpkin said at 6 a.m. there was freezing drizzle falling over parts of the Island, and the risk for freezing drizzle will continue through the morning. There could also be blowing snow in the morning in exposed areas.