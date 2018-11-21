Schools delayed with P.E.I. highways a 'tough go'

Public schools on P.E.I. are delaying opening one hour as plows clean up from a messy snowfall overnight.

Not a lot of snow fell, but what did fall was wet and slushy, making for a difficult job of clearing.

The Queens County plow dispatcher described the roads as a "tough go" in some areas. Plows went out between 2 and 3 a.m., but a lot of intersections in particular are still slippery.

The Kings County dispatcher reported slushy conditions, with 10 to 15 centimeters of snow down in places.

In Prince County it was still snowing heavily as late as 5 a.m., and plows were having to go over the roads a second time.

Confederation Bridge, Northumberland Ferries, and the Charlottetown Airport are all reporting normal operations.

With files from Stephanie Kelly