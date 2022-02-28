Overnight snowfall delays P.E.I. school opening
Drifting and blowing snow a concern
Public schools on P.E.I. are delaying opening for one hour while crews work to clear an overnight snowfall.
The snowfall was not heavy, but drifts are covering the roads in some areas and blowing snow is causing visibility issues.
- See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.
- Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.
"It is blowing and whatever fell last night, because of those winds, anywhere from 20 gusting up about to about 50 to 60 km/h, it's really blowing around that snow. That will reduce the visibility is some areas," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
Flurries will continue this morning and perhaps even into the afternoon.
Plows are out in most parts of the province. Poor visibility were keeping them off some secondary roads in Prince County before dawn.
The dispatcher said those plows will be on those roads once the wind drops.
