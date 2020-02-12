Schools delayed for snow clearing

The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board have delayed the opening of schools Wednesday morning after an overnight snowfall.

A light snow continued to fall over much of P.E.I. at 6 a.m.

Charlottetown Airport is reporting a delay.

The forecast calls for another two to four centimetres of snow before it ends later this morning, with a risk of blowing snow. There will be some clearing in the afternoon, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Because of the stickiness of the snow it's going to be hard to blow around, but our winds are definitely going to pick up today," said Simpkin.

The wind will start to blow around 8 a.m. out of the northwest at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. That will continue until mid-afternoon when winds will ease.

There will only be a short break for the Island before the snow starts again Thursday.

"We've got another system heading in our direction," said Simpkin.

Periods of snow will begin late morning tomorrow. Five to 10 centimetres are expected during the day and possibly the same amount again overnight.

