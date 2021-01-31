Mix of snow, rain, high winds expected Tuesday on P.E.I.

P.E.I. could get some nasty weather on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for between 15-25 centimetres of snow, 10-20 millimetres of rain and maximum wind gusts of between 70-90 kilometres per hour across the province.

Snow is expected to begin near noon Tuesday, then change to ice pellets or freezing rain, the weather service said. Tuesday night will see mostly rain.

"Very strong easterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected to accompany the precipitation," the statement said.

"A period of low visibility in blowing snow is also likely before the changeover to ice pellets or freezing rain. In addition, higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected Tuesday night."

