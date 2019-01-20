Skip to Main Content
Snow, freezing rain and high winds to smack P.E.I.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected across central and western P.E.I. on Sunday before it changes to freezing rain and rain in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

Localized flooding possible as snow switches to rain Sunday evening

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Road conditions on P.E.I. are expected to get worse as the storm progresses. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected across most P.E.I. on Sunday before it changes to freezing rain and rain in the evening, according to CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

The western region could see as much as 30 cm, he said, with up to 15 in the east.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Prince County and Queens County and a wind warning for the entire province.

Strong southerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h will develop across the Island Sunday evening, the weather service said. Winds will diminish over western regions after midnight but will persist over eastern regions until early Monday morning.

Scotland said localized flooding and flooded basements are possible Sunday night as 20-40 millimetres of rain is expected when temperatures soar above the freezing mark.

"The ground is frozen so there's not really much of an ability for that ground to absorb all of that water," he said. "And as for that water, and standing water into Monday will start to freeze up as temperatures begin to fall. We'll see lingering showers Monday morning transitioning back to flurries through the day as that temperature ticks down thanks to cold northwesterly winds."

Travel on the Island will be impacted Sunday.

The Confederation Bridge expects to start restricting traffic at noon. Air Canada has begun cancelling flights at the Charlottetown Airport.

Maritime Electric said it is keeping an eye on the storm an is ready to respond to any power outages.

The Charlottetown area could get as much as 20 centimetres of snow before it changes to freezing rain and rain. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)
Visibility on the Hillsborough Bridge was poor on Sunday afternoon. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

