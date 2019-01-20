Snow, freezing rain and high winds to smack P.E.I.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected across most P.E.I. on Sunday before it changes to freezing rain and rain in the evening, according to CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

The western region could see as much as 30 cm, he said, with up to 15 in the east.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Prince County and Queens County and a wind warning for the entire province.

Strong southerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h will develop across the Island Sunday evening, the weather service said. Winds will diminish over western regions after midnight but will persist over eastern regions until early Monday morning.

Heavy snow today with ice pellets & freezing rain possible late afternoon/evening then heavy rain & strong wind tonight. Rain changes back to flurries as temp falls Monday (ice patches possible). Trace to 20 mm of freezing rain possible (greatest risk for western areas). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/1Rgh7g8DjR">pic.twitter.com/1Rgh7g8DjR</a> —@JayScotland

Scotland said localized flooding and flooded basements are possible Sunday night as 20-40 millimetres of rain is expected when temperatures soar above the freezing mark.

"The ground is frozen so there's not really much of an ability for that ground to absorb all of that water," he said. "And as for that water, and standing water into Monday will start to freeze up as temperatures begin to fall. We'll see lingering showers Monday morning transitioning back to flurries through the day as that temperature ticks down thanks to cold northwesterly winds."

A winter storm warning was issued for PEI. We’re keeping an eye on the weather and are ready to respond if needed. If you need us, please call 1-800-670-1012 or visit <a href="https://t.co/7QRVZtWsM5">https://t.co/7QRVZtWsM5</a>. <a href="https://t.co/5HuSbMEu6j">pic.twitter.com/5HuSbMEu6j</a> —@MECLPEI

Travel on the Island will be impacted Sunday.

The Confederation Bridge expects to start restricting traffic at noon. Air Canada has begun cancelling flights at the Charlottetown Airport.

Maritime Electric said it is keeping an eye on the storm an is ready to respond to any power outages.

The Charlottetown area could get as much as 20 centimetres of snow before it changes to freezing rain and rain. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Visibility on the Hillsborough Bridge was poor on Sunday afternoon. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

