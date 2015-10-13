Snow, rain, more snow in special weather statement

Most Prince Edward Islanders are waking up to snow on the ground Tuesday that will soon be washed away by significant rainfall.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a storm on the way to Island.

Commuters can expect some slippery conditions Tuesday morning.

"The roads, whenever you get snow followed by some rain, they're going to be slushy and they're also going to be probably slippery in a lot of areas," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Temperatures across the Island were above freezing before dawn. The forecast is for about 25 millimetres of rain through Tuesday and into the night.

But the temperature will fall and the precipitation will change over to flurries around 4 a.m. As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected in western parts of the province, with less towards the east.

With the snow will come strong winds, 40 km/h with gusts to 60. Wednesday will be blustery, with temperatures around -3 C and a wind chill of -15 C.

Confederation Bridge officials are warning restrictions might start as early as 11 a.m. Wednesday and last through to midnight.

