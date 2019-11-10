Snow expected late Monday night on P.E.I.

Snow is in the forecast for Remembrance Day, but not until later in the night.

Environment Canada said Monday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C, dropping to 1 C in the afternoon. Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected overnight Monday before a changeover to rain Tuesday morning.

"Indications are that rainfall amounts on Tuesday could be near 20 millimetres," Environment Canada said in an updated special weather statement Sunday afternoon.

"The travelling public are urged to prepare for potentially difficult driving conditions for areas impacted by snow, as well as for areas with mixed precipitation Tuesday morning."

