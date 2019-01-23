P.E.I. forecast calls for 'another messy ride'

It will start as snow but there will be plenty of rain to follow in a storm coming to P.E.I. on Wednesday, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

The statement calls for snow followed by rain with the potential of freezing rain for the second time this week.

"It's going to be another messy ride for the next 36 hours," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's going to be that transition from snow to possibly some periods of freezing rain and ice pellets and then eventually over to rain."

Simpkin expects five to 10 centimetres of snow overnight, with some ice on top of that, and then a further five millimetres of rain before dawn. While it won't technically be freezing rain, the ground will be cold enough for it to freeze when it hits, said Simpkin.

"Tomorrow morning's commute is not going to be fun at all," she said.

There will be about another 10 millimetres of rain before it ends in the afternoon, with a high of 8 C.

Temperatures are forecast to remain mild on Friday before the cold returns on the weekend.

More P.E.I. news