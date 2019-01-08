Snow and rain Wednesday will be 'a mess'

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding a storm coming to P.E.I. Wednesday, and CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin is calling it 'a mess.'

Snowfall amounts are expected to fall short of the 15 centimetres required for a snowfall warning.

"Even though we're not under that warning don't let your guard down," said Simpkin.

"This is a big snow-making system and it also has rain associated with it."

Trouble for morning commute

The timing of the storm may be the biggest issue. People up early will likely only see a dusting of snow in the morning, but it will start falling heavily shortly afterwards.

"By the time the sun starts rising we're going to see a few centimetres on the ground and it's going to start quickly piling up," said Simpkin.

Wind gusts up to 60 km/h are expected with the heavy snowfall, making for difficult driving conditions.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Queens and Kings counties before a changeover to rain in the late afternoon, but that change to rain may not happen in Prince County, adding to snowfall totals there.

The rain is expected to turn back to snow overnight, bringing another couple of centimetres.

