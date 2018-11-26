Significant snowfall in the forecast for Prince County

There is snow coming to P.E.I. to end the week, and Prince County is forecast to get the worst of it.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the whole province.

The storm will start as light rain about 3 p.m. Thursday, and continue steadily through the night, bringing 15 to 25 millimetres.

Temperatures, which will start as high as 7 C, will fall overnight and drop below freezing in Prince County, and that will change the rain to snow.

"We could be seeing anywhere from five up to perhaps up to 10 centimetres of snow for Prince County," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Queens County should see all rain, and the same as Kings County, at least until tomorrow afternoon."

The temperature will rise again in the morning for a time, switching the Prince County snow back to rain. But then in the afternoon a changeover to snow is forecast for the whole province.

By that time most of the precipitation in the storm will have fallen, but there could be snow squalls that leave behind snow in some areas. Strong winds Friday could also lead to problems with visibility.

Driving troubles could continue in to Saturday, as temperatures remain cold.

"What is wet will freeze by Saturday morning," said Simpkin.

More seasonal temperatures are forecast to return Sunday.

