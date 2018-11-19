Snow special weather statement expanded to all of P.E.I.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada regarding snow on P.E.I. Tuesday now applies to all of Prince Edward Island.

A statement issued early Monday was only for Prince County. Environment Canada is still saying that there will be rain mixed in with the snow in the east, but that 10 to 20 centimetres are possible all across the Island.

It says a snowfall warning is possible before the end of the day on Monday.

"At the moment the heaviest snowfall amounts look to fall over Prince County," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Even a slight deviation in the storm's track could bring more snow to central and eastern parts of the Island though, so please check back for updates as this storm is really just developing."

Record cold

Monday started very cold, with temperatures below -10 C from Charlottetown west at 6 a.m.

The numbers are still unofficial, but it appears a couple of temperature records were broken.

Summerside broke a temperature record for Nov. 18, with the thermometer falling overnight to -12.9 C. It was just short of the record for Nov. 19, at -14.3 C.

In Charlottetown, it was the Nov. 19 record that fell, where the early morning temperature dropped to -15.2 C.

Where temperature records fell Charlottetown Summerside Nov. 18 1986: -14.4 C 2018: -14.3 C 1936: -12.2 C 2018: -12.9 C Nov. 19 1936: -15.0 C 2018: -15.2 C 1936: -14.4 C 2018: -14.3 C

Flurries are expected in the afternoon Monday. Overnight there will be some snow in the west and rain in the east.

The low pressure system that prompted the special weather statement will start to bring snow Tuesday afternoon, and it will continue into the early hours of Wednesday.

