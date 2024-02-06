Charlottetown woman grateful to snowplow driver who 'saved the day' for ailing mother

A Charlottetown woman who got stuck in the snow while rushing to help her ailing mother says her prayers were answered when a snowplow appeared and drove her the rest of the way.

After three days of heavy snow, Patti Devine got a call on Monday from her 91-year-old mother, Freda Devine, who was experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack.

Patti Devine called 911 and then jumped into her SUV to drive the five or six blocks to her mother's home. She didn't get far before getting stuck in a snowdrift.

As she and some nearby residents were digging her vehicle out, a plow from Dickieson's Snow Removal appeared in the distance.

"I did say a little prayer and then the guy showed up, to come up to our street to help clear," Devine said. "It was serendipity."

Patti Devine points to a photo of her mother, Freda Devine, who was recovering from a heart attack on Tuesday. (Rob Leclair/CBC)

When the plow driver, who asked to remain anonymous when contacted by CBC News, stopped to help and learned about the emergency, he offered to drive Devine the rest of the way.

She was relieved to see the paramedics already there, although she was concerned about how they would get her mother through thigh-high snow from the house to the ambulance parked at the end of the street.

That's when the same snowplow driver cleared a lane so that the paramedics could get the ambulance close enough to transport her mother safely into it.

"[He] just saved the day for us," Devine said of the plow driver.

It could have been a much different outcome. And now she's stable and we're very thankful for that. — Patti Devine

On Tuesday morning, Freda Devine was recovering in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Her daughter said she is thankful for all the people who stepped up to help her mother under difficult circumstances.

"I can't say enough about all the guardian angels, the ER staff — like, everyone working there, doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, people who'd been stayed overnight — they were all there for Mom.

"It could have been a much different outcome. And now she's stable and we're very thankful for that."

Corey Nicholson, co-owner of Dickieson’s Snow Removal, says snowplow drivers do more than clear snow. They sometimes are called upon in bad weather to drive health-care workers to the hospital to start their shifts. (Rob Leclair/CBC)

Corey Nicholson, who co-owns Dickieson's Snow Removal, said he's proud of the driver and all the others who have been working long hours since the storm began on Friday.

He said private operators like his are often called upon in major snowstorms to help clear roads for emergency vehicles, and even drive health-care workers to the hospital.

"Those circumstances happen. I know they delay everyone else's services, but sometimes those things come first and we were grateful to be able to help."