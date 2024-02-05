Content
P.E.I.'s wild weekend snowstorm

A prolonged snowstorm left more than 80 centimetres of snow in parts of the province on Monday, and winds whipped up drifts that were much higher. In photos, here's a look at what the storm left behind.

Devon Goodsell · CBC News ·
Two people bundled up use shovels to get their car out. Snow is in the foreground.
Two people work to dig out their vehicle in Charlottetown on Monday morning following the weekend's snowfall. (Laura Meader/CBC)

A prolonged snowstorm left more than 80 centimetres of snow in parts of the province on Monday, and winds whipped up drifts that were much higher. Forecasters say it's not over yet. 

In photos, here's a look at what the storm has left behind so far.

view of street covered in snow with small path cleared in sidwalk and large banks on either side
Queen Street in downtown Charlottetown on Monday. (Submitted by Sara Fraser)
Bundled up person with snowblower and lots of snow
A Charlottetown resident uses a snowblower to help clear snow on Monday morning. (Laura Meader/CBC)
Pedestrian in dark clothing walks next to massive snow drift
A pedestrian walks next to a large snow bank in Charlottetown on Monday. (Laura Meader/CBC)
A plow clears a narrow path on a sidewalk.
A sidewalk is plowed on Brighton Road in Charlottetown on Monday. (Submitted by Scott Douris)
snow drifts in front of a house
Wavelike drifts nearly two metres high appeared outside the back door of a house in Vernon Bridge. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)
Tractor picks up snow on quiet street with buildings in background
A tractor works to clear the road in front of the main library in downtown Charlottetown. (Submitted by Sara Fraser)
Snow drifts up against a red building.
Sheri St. Denis sent along this photo of her property covered in snow. (Submitted by Sheri St. Denis)
snow covers a tree lined road
The storm left many roads across the Island impassable. Plows were pulled off secondary roads Sunday afternoon and off the highways later that evening. (Tony Davis/CBC)
Tractor pushes snow in hospital parking lot
A tractor clears the parking lot of the emergency department at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday. (Ken Linton/CBC)
person bunlded up shovels snow from around a CBC van
CBC journalist Laura Meader digs a news vehicle out of the parking lot Monday morning. (Ken Linton/CBC)
Snow on window in roughly the shape of PEI
Pamela Price sent along this photo of snow that formed in the rough shape of P.E.I. on her window. (Submitted by Pamela Prce)

Watch | Here's what the commute looked like on Monday

Snowshoes, anyone? Getting to work on snowbound P.E.I.

27 minutes ago
Duration 2:19
CBC P.E.I.'s Tracy Lightfoot dug out her snowshoes as a brutal winter snowstorm hit the Island for a third straight day. Here's what her commute to the office looked like.

Watch | Winter storm wallops P.E.I.

Watch as a winter storm wallops P.E.I.

4 hours ago
Duration 1:14
Some areas of Prince Edward Island have been hit with as much as 50 centimetres of snow since Friday. Here's what it looked like outside the CBC building in Charlottetown over the weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devon Goodsell

Digital senior producer

Devon Goodsell is the digital senior producer for CBC in Prince Edward Island. She has worked as a CBC journalist in a variety of roles since 2007, including as a producer for CBCNews.ca in Toronto, and as a reporter and associate producer in Vancouver.

