P.E.I.'s wild weekend snowstorm

A prolonged snowstorm left more than 80 centimetres of snow in parts of the province on Monday, and winds whipped up drifts that were much higher. Forecasters say it's not over yet.

In photos, here's a look at what the storm has left behind so far.

Queen Street in downtown Charlottetown on Monday. (Submitted by Sara Fraser)

A Charlottetown resident uses a snowblower to help clear snow on Monday morning. (Laura Meader/CBC)

A pedestrian walks next to a large snow bank in Charlottetown on Monday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

A sidewalk is plowed on Brighton Road in Charlottetown on Monday. (Submitted by Scott Douris)

Wavelike drifts nearly two metres high appeared outside the back door of a house in Vernon Bridge. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

A tractor works to clear the road in front of the main library in downtown Charlottetown. (Submitted by Sara Fraser)

Sheri St. Denis sent along this photo of her property covered in snow. (Submitted by Sheri St. Denis)

The storm left many roads across the Island impassable. Plows were pulled off secondary roads Sunday afternoon and off the highways later that evening. (Tony Davis/CBC)

A tractor clears the parking lot of the emergency department at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday. (Ken Linton/CBC)

CBC journalist Laura Meader digs a news vehicle out of the parking lot Monday morning. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Pamela Price sent along this photo of snow that formed in the rough shape of P.E.I. on her window. (Submitted by Pamela Prce)

CBC P.E.I.'s Tracy Lightfoot dug out her snowshoes as a brutal winter snowstorm hit the Island for a third straight day.

