'Very sloppy, slippery, messy snow' forecast for P.E.I.

The snow coming to P.E.I. Friday will be the same kind that created poor travel conditions on Tuesday, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

That forecast has prompted a snowfall warning from Environment Canada for the whole province.

The snow is expected to start around noon, and will at times fall heavily throughout the afternoon, and there will be winds out of the southeast and east gusting to 70 km/h, creating a potential for blowing snow.

The low pressure system will roll up the middle of Nova Scotia. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"The timing of it means that your afternoon commute, your drive home or getting the kids home from school if we don't see an early dismissal, could be a lot tougher," said Scotland.

"What falls is going to be that very wet, very sloppy, slippery, messy snow. It's the kind of snow that we really saw Tuesday evening that created such a travel headache for folks heading home from work."

Confederation Bridge has issued a wind advisory, saying there could be possible restrictions between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Northumberland Ferries says its last sailing of the day will be the 9:30 a.m. from Caribou, N.S.

It is difficult to forecast snowfall amounts for this kind of wet snow, said Scotland, but he expects most of the Island will see 10 to 20 centimetres. His forecast is for a little less, maybe five to 10 centimetres in the east where some rain could mix in overnight, and as much as 25 centimetres in parts of Prince County.

Another record snowfall?

It would be the second significant snowfall this week, with a record broken on Tuesday.

The record for a Nov. 16 snowfall is 15.5 centimetres at Charlottetown Airport in 1964, so a new record there is a close call. With more snow expected in Prince County, and the record in Summerside at just 10.2 centimetres, also in 1964, a record there is more likely.

Snow is not unusual in November. The average November sees 19.2 centimetres.

With 13.8 centimetres already down this month, this second snowfall has the potential to take Charlottetown well past that average.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning