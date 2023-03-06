Schools closed with snow falling across P.E.I.

Weather conditions have cancelled classes for public schools on P.E.I.

Holland College is delaying opening at all its locations, and the opening of many government offices are also delayed.

A few centimetres of snow fell overnight, and a further five centimetres is forecast during the day. A bigger concern, is the inclusion of blowing snow in the forecast.

Winds are expected to blow at 40 km/h with gusts to 60 throughout the day.

At 6:30 a.m. plow dispatchers reported roads as snow covered across the province, with Prince County reporting blowing snow and fair to poor visibility. Queens County was reporting fair visibility in blowing snow and some icy conditions. Kings County said there was some blowing snow in places, but visibility was good.

The closure of schools comes immediately after a two-week break for students put in place during the Canada Games.

Winds at Charlottetown Airport were moderate through most of the night, at a little over 20 km/h. Winds are forecast to pick up around 7 a.m. and not ease until late afternoon with snow falling continuously.

The temperature will remain a little below freezing all day.