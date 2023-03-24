Snow cancels morning flights out of Charlottetown
An overnight snowfall has left a mess for Islanders to clean up Friday morning.
Government offices delaying opening
Snowfall warnings ended before 5 a.m. and there is 15 to 20 centimetres of snow down in Charlottetown, but the snow is wet and heavy and difficult to move around.
Morning flights out of Charlottetown were cancelled. Some later Air Canada flights between Charlottetown and Toronto were also cancelled.
Provincial government offices and Holland College campuses are delaying opening to allow for the cleanup.
Classes at public schools were already cancelled for a professional development day.
Flurries are forecast to continue through the day, with another couple of centimetres of snow expected.
