Significant snow expected overnight on P.E.I.

An early spring snowfall is expected to bring as much as 15 centimetres to P.E.I., according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

The forecasted amount puts it just below snowfall warning criteria, but the snow is expected to make for poor driving conditions Thursday night.

"As we get into the mid to late evening that's when conditions will really start to deteriorate," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"It will be falling with some intensity, certainly for this evening and for a few hours past midnight."

Skies are expected to cloud over mid-afternoon Thursday, with snow starting to fall in the evening. The temperature will remain steady at around –1 C.

The steady snow is forecast to taper off Friday morning, but flurries are expected to continue through the day and into Friday night.

Snowfall amounts are difficult to forecast in March, said Scotland, as much of the snow will melt as soon as it hits the ground. Some areas may also see rain early on.

The snow is expected to be heavy, thanks to near freezing temperatures and some mixing of rain possible.

"That morning cleanup to get to work could be a bit of an issue. You'll want to check on the road conditions before you leave," said Scotland.

There is more snow in the forecast for Sunday.