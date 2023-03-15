Schools in western P.E.I. delayed for snow clearing

Following a snowfall overnight on P.E.I. schools in the Westisle family will open one hour later than usual, but other schools will open on a normal schedule.

École Pierre Chiasson is on a one-hour delay as well, and the Tourism and Culinary Centre at Holland College is delaying opening.

At 5 a.m. in Charlottetown, the snow had turned to a light drizzle, with the wind still blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said temperatures are colder Up West, -2 C in Tignish as compared to 1 C in Charlottetown, and that can make a big difference in the weather.

"That drizzle in some areas, where temperatures are below the freezing point, could be freezing drizzle, so just watch out," said Simpkin.

The precipitation is forecast to turn to flurries or showers by mid-morning. Over the course of the day, with temperatures falling, there is a risk of freezing precipitation across the province, she said.

Special weather statements remain in effect for all three counties with more snow expected Wednesday night.

With the snow continuing into Thursday, a further five to 10 centimetres are possible.