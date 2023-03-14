More snow expected inland during mid-week storm
Snow will start Tuesday evening and continue into Thursday morning
With temperatures hovering close to freezing as snow falls over P.E.I. there could be a big difference in how much accumulates near the water and further inland.
"It's really a function of temperatures. The closer you are to the water the temperatures are going to be a little bit warmer," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"It's the microclimates that are going to give us such a vast difference between what we see inland versus along parts of the coast, which makes the snow forecasting very, very tricky."
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, but no warnings yet.
Simpkin expects five to 15 centimetres along the shores, but perhaps 10 to 20 further inland, with temperatures there possibly a degree or two colder. Snow will start late Tuesday evening and continue to fall through Wednesday.
Tuesday will start sunny but will cloud over in the morning. The wind will pick up mid-afternoon in advance of the storm, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. Those winds will get stronger overnight, and gusts along the shore could reach 90.
Despite the high winds, drifting will likely be limited by the weight of the snow, which will be wet and could mix with some rain in some areas on Wednesday.
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?