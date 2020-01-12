Messy mix of snow, ice causing hazardous road conditions on P.E.I.

Islanders should be aware of the potential for hazardous road conditions caused by a significant amount of snow and ice pellets that continue to fall on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers and Environment Canada are urging people to be cautious as road conditions have deteriorated.

Mild weather changed to ice pellets overnight Saturday as temperatures dropped rapidly once the wind changed to the north, the agency said.

Ice pellets are expected to mix with or change to snow Sunday, bringing between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow and ice pellets.

Poor weather expected to continue all day

The poor weather is expected to continue into Sunday evening.

A handful of flights at the Charlottetown airport were cancelled Sunday morning.

While there are no current advisories for Charlottetown Airport, WestJet, Porter Airlines and Air Canada all have travel advisories for several parts of the Maritimes. Customers are being asked to check ahead.

Maritime Bus cancelled several of its routes across the region on Sunday.

Alberton Community Mental Health and Addictions has announced it will be closed until 8 a.m. on Monday.

Dispatchers across the Island are reminding people to use caution while on the road.

Plows and salt trucks are out in Queens County clearing snow, salting and sanding local roads, they said.

Visibility in Prince County is poor with conditions worse west of Summerside. Roads have been described by dispatchers as hard shells of ice east of Summerside.

Kings County roads are partly covered in snow, in addition to a mixture of slush and ice.

