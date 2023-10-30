Snow in forecast prompts special weather statement

The potential for snow starting midday Monday and continuing into the evening has led to a special weather statement for P.E.I. from Environment Canada, which is describing it as an early season snowfall.

There could be as much as five centimetres of snow in parts of the Island, in particular on high ground away from the water.

"It's not going to be uniform for everyone," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, "which means you could be driving just fine and safely in your area and you move away from the coast and it becomes a little bit slippery on the roadway."

Monday is starting mostly clear with the temperature just above freezing.

That temperature is not expected to change over the course of the day, and may not even shift dramatically overnight.

Wet snow is forecast to start falling around noon and could continue into the night in some inland areas. Roads could be slick in some places, and visibility could be affected.

Any snow that does fall will likely melt Tuesday, with temperatures climbing to 5 C and a chance of some sunshine. Trick or treating weather is likely to be dry, but cold.

Close to record

Monday's forecast is a huge swing from the weekend's weather.

Saturday fell just short of record heat for Oct. 28.

The temperature at Charlottetown Airport reached 21.3 C, about a half degree lower than the record for the day. In 1947 the temperature reached 21.7 C.

The normal high for this time of year is about 9 C.