1st snowfall down on P.E.I., with more to come

P.E.I. had its first snow of the season overnight Thursday, but plow dispatchers say roads are mostly clear.

It was just enough to turn the Island white in most places, with the bulk of the precipitation falling as rain. A special weather statement for the Island has ended.

Schools were not affected. Classes at the Public Schools Branch were cancelled for parent-teacher interviews.

Winds are expected to pick up as the system leaves the province, with gusts up to 50 km/h by afternoon. The temperature will also fall and showers will turn to flurries. Just a few extra centimetres are expected, but there could be more in places.

"As we get into the late afternoon and evening those cold north winds are going to produce some snow squalls," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"This will not be steady snow across the Island, but where we see these snow squalls setting up we could see a few additional centimetres."

Visibility could also be affected in the snow squalls, said Scotland.

Strong winds and cold temperatures are forecast to continue into Saturday.

