Special weather statement issued for New Year's Eve

The weather is expected to make getting around on New Year's Eve a problem on P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the whole Island.

Call in your cancellation to 1-877-236-9350.

The snow is expected to start in the late afternoon, with the wind picking up by evening to 50 km/h with gusts to 70. As the night wears on the snow will mix with ice pellets, with a risk of freezing rain.

"Just around midnight, or just shortly after midnight, so the times when folks are maybe inclined to go outside to make some noise or perhaps some fireworks, it may actually start changing to rain," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

"That's just going to make things even a little more sloppy."

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow are forecast before the rain comes.

Confederation Bridge warns high winds could restrict traffic as early as 2 p.m., with restrictions continuing into the early hours of New Year's Day.

The City of Summerside has announced its festivities will go ahead at Credit Union Place, and Charlottetown has not announced any changes to its plans.

