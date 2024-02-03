Closures begin on P.E.I. as snow, wind make driving hazardous

Environment Canada has updated its special weather statement for Queens and Prince counties on Prince Edward Island this weekend as some businesses posted cancellations and delays Saturday morning.

The snow began Friday night and could reach amounts from 20-40 centimetres in those regions by Monday, said Environment Canada.

"There will be a brief break in heavy snow overnight Saturday, before intensifying again on Sunday afternoon," the weather service said.

"Additionally, increasing northeast winds could result in reduced visibilities in blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Holland College announced all its locations would remain closed Saturday due to the weather.

The University of Prince Edward Island will also remain closed for the day, though women's and men's basketball games against Dalhousie University will go ahead at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre.

UPEI's Atlantic Veterinary College teaching hospital will remain open for emergencies.

The P.E.I. Intermediate Honour Band, made up of students in junior high from across the province, was scheduled to perform at the UPEI Performance Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m., but has postponed it for a week.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said winds will be strong in all three counties, and Prince County may also see more than 20 centimetres of snow.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

Blowing snow will also be a concern, said Scotland, due to those increasing northeast winds with 50 km/h to 80 km/h gusts possible.

"Be prepared for reduced visibility and significant drifting for exposed areas, which may become worse through the weekend as the snow steadily falls," Scotland said.

The snow will accumulate gradually through the weekend, says Scotland. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

The weather system will linger over the region all weekend, said Scotland, and we're likely to see daily snowfall totals of five to 15 centimetres.

Temperatures are expected to remain just below freezing.

